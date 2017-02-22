Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Border tax harmful

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

The Republican Party for generations has prided itself on minimizing the intrusiveness of taxation on Americans' economic liberty. As a constitutionalist Republican, I can't fathom how any Republican would support the border adjustment tax, which potentially limits access to markets and in essence places tariffs on imported goods, which of course Pennsylvanians rely on.

The GOP is the only bastion the American people have for protecting economic liberty, and thereby the GOP must not endorse a harmful border tax.

The border tax, instead of creating a level playing field for all business, would likely put millions at a disadvantage. The American working class is suffering enough from years of businesses shuttering and jobs fleeing overseas. The thought of a trade war and resulting price inflation hitting the backs of hardworking Americans is troubling and unnecessary.

President Trump is correct that America needs free and fair trade deals, but these deals should not include border taxes on either end.

I hope U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., realizes the negative impact that border adjustment tax legislation will have on middle-class Americans who depend on affordable prices to support their families.

The American people and their families must come first, ahead of corporate interests. The BAT is an illogical proposal that places our economic system in uncharted territory.

Justin DePlato

Mt. Lebanon

The writer is an assistant professor of political science at Robert Morris University.

