Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Trump, as president, finds an unhinged left still unable to cope with or accept the reality that Barack Obama's anti-American transformation is being erased by Trump's pro-American restoration.

Conservatives did not protest Obama's inauguration, destroy private property, shut down airports or parade around Washington in genitalia-shaped headgear with self-loathing men holding signs denouncing “the patriarchy” and “masculinity.” Marx's “useful idiots” of yesterday are today's “social justice warriors.”

The country survived eight years of Obama and the critical-thinking-challenged majority who elected him. With therapy, Starbucks and Rachel Maddow, liberals will survive four years of Trump.

Championing the separation of powers and federalism, plenary power on immigration enforcement and prosecutorial discretion on amnesty and “sanctuary” cities no longer resides with a Democrat executive branch.

Progressives redefine marriage, exalt the killing of the unborn, peddle climate fraud and deny gender itself under the guise of science, then label Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch as “extremist” and “out of the mainstream.”

Hypocrisy itself is the glue that holds progressive liberalism together, with a propagandist veneer of Marxist/Alinsky language to conceal and advance it via enabling media.

The Democrat/media complex continues to abrogate its constitutional duty of a free press by embracing outright corruption over mere bias.

Ignoring and obfuscating truth for the failed Obama administration, a disgraced and discredited press miraculously rediscovers its zealotry for it with President Trump in office as America increasingly tunes them out — and turns them off.

Steven Donnelly

Cowansville