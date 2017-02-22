New buildings unneeded

So, let's get all this in perspective, since the stories are a source of contention to all. The Franklin Regional school buildings have been deemed to need a lot of upcoming repairs.

The costs seem to be all over the map, even though a tidy sum was spent on an “assessment.” That is irritating enough. But what is really irritating are the almost subliminal suggestions that we need new school buildings.

I believe I even read one article that suggested we need surveys and geotechnical tests on the properties. These would only need to be done if someone was pushing for new buildings.

Our school buildings have “very good bones” and have been well taken care of, in my opinion. And they can continue to serve the purpose of teaching for decades to come. Yes, they need constant maintenance, but that is natural.

Architects and engineers certainly play a crucial role in construction. However, I have not seen one yet create an accurate estimate of construction costs. Only a qualified contractor can create accurate estimates.

To all Franklin Regional School District taxpayers, do not let the district convince you that we need new buildings. Demand that it have contractors estimate the repair cost. And all planning should consider the national trend of falling enrollments.

Michael J. Kardell

Murrysville

The writer is a former general contractor.