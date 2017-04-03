Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Act endangered

Letter to the Editor | Monday, April 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Congress is moving quickly in a variety of directions that are harmful to endangered and threatened species. Among the most serious is an attempt by some in the Senate to open the Endangered Species Act up for what they refer to as “reauthorization” or “modernization.”

Their intent is far more damaging than those terms imply. The changes that may be offered could limit the ability of scientists within the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to adequately protect imperiled species and severely restrain the public's capacity to enact change.

The Endangered Species Act has been successfully recovering our most at-risk species for more than four decades and has a whopping 99-percent track record at preventing extinction. It does not need help from members of Congress that are intent on weakening it.

Ashley Lutz

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.