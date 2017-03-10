What Trump's election underscores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While I disdain the pugnacious approach of President Donald Trump, his election has revealed a cabal that middle America intuitively sensed.

This is not a conspiracy but the development of complicated symbiotic relationships over several decades. Nor is this limited to Democrats and the “corrupt” media, but it includes career Republican politicians, Washington bureaucrats, plutocrats and nonprofit agencies.

These cozy relationships greatly benefit the aforementioned groups. One example is the catastrophic collapse of the middle American housing market in the late 2000s. While the politicians and bureaucrats in Washington and its environs enjoyed a robust market, middle America suffered.

We now have billionaire and demagogue George Soros ramping up funding to anarchist groups that orchestrate destructive protests in the name of the First Amendment while many of the demonstrators never exercised their right to vote.

Another example involves the “leaking” intelligence agencies from “heroic” anonymous sources, whose anonymity is necessary to protect their cushy taxpayer-funded jobs and retirement.

The final group is the “magnanimous” nonprofits “caring” for refugees who receive government funding, thus a paycheck for their efforts, all the while crying discrimination for a temporary, yes temporary, ban from countries that supply them with many customers.

As the shrill cries continue to escalate, ask yourself one question: “What do they have to lose with Trump?” They will lose quite a lot.

Rev. James Holland

West Deer

The writer is pastor of Transfiguration Parish and a clinical nurse specialist at the Catholic Charities Free Health Care Center.