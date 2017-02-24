Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

'Workfare,' not welfare

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

In the late 1980s, I was the assistant manager at a large food bank in Phoenix. Most of our clients would receive food boxes for three to six people. Our Hispanic clients would often get a box for 13 to 15 people.

Hunger hurts, especially children and the elderly.

Many of our Hispanic clients came to this country to escape extreme poverty and horrific political strife in their native lands. Many of these folks came to this country for a better life. Did they come to be productive citizens? Heck, no. Many came to get on welfare.

They are overwhelming the welfare systems in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, to name just a few states.

I truly believe this great nation must stop the current welfare system. A “workfare” program must be started so that both legal residents and immigrants who are able-bodied would be required to work.

A great many of these folks could be integrated with the paid workforces of many communities and blend in with the volunteers of nonprofit agencies in this great nation. This would give these organizations more bang for their buck.

When private-sector jobs open up, these folks would be required to take those jobs. This way, we can transition people from being consumers of tax dollars into taxpayers. Yes — we can make America work again.

Paul Rinker

Johnstown

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.