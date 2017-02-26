Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Repeal? Replace? Rename!

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Yes, President Trump, your predecessor's NSA wiretapped your Cabinet candidates. Yes, his intelligence-agency loyalists commit felonies with every leak. Yes, biased media serve their own interests, not the public's.

So fight for us. Start with a small but effective jab: By executive order, accurately rename the Affordable Care Act. The bill President Obama promised would lower annual health care costs by $2,500 without loss of coverage or doctors did the opposite.

The law Nancy Pelosi said citizens didn't need to understand until after it was passed was obscured to hide critical flaws. The legislation Obama swore was not a tax was defended in the Supreme Court as precisely that and taunts us from our 1040 forms.

No Republican voted for this constitutional breach because government can't force citizens to buy a product. Call it the “DUH (Democrat Unilateral Healthcare) Tax” or the “ODOR (Obama Democrat-Only Reform) Tax” or the “YUC (Your Unaffordable Care) Tax.” If timid Republicans do nothing else, accurate naming fixes blame. And we're overdue for its proper tagline: “ ObamaTax .”

During revision, see if letting health-care providers compete across state lines lowers skyrocketing premiums and deductibles. If competition alone tames costs, only your xenophobic self will have made it “affordable.”

Otherwise, let this unlawful tax be the legacy of an arrogant man who sought to “fundamentally transform” the longest-running, most successful, most globally positive application of liberty ever conceived by imperfect humans.

Fight, Mr. President, for those who believe — like our Founders did — that American liberty is a privilege and a challenge, never to be transformed into taxpayer-funded, Euro-flavored dependency.

Robert Szypulski

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

