Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Obliged to oppose

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

We Democrats are alarmed by what we're seeing from Washington. Beyond the bizarre and erratic behavior of our 45th president and this administration's hostility to, well, facts, we are seeing policies proposed that will threaten our schools, our families, our environment and our futures.

We're obliged by conscience to oppose these policies. Yet at the same time, we can't define ourselves simply by what we reject when there's so much we embrace and want to work toward.

Democratic values include a commitment to responsibly steward natural resources and protect wild places for our children's futures; honor America's heritage of welcoming immigrants; provide health-care access to all citizens as both a human right and a matter of national security; ensure an informed, creative and diverse workforce through excellence in public education; pay workers a fair wage so they can support their families with dignity, not government handouts; champion the civil rights of all people and ensure equal protection of the law; and promote technological and social progress through scientific research and intellectual exchange.

These values have been neglected in a political environment characterized by division and cynicism, and too often focused on fundraising rather than governing. But they are values worth championing.

We need a kinder, more hopeful, more forward-thinking politics than what we're currently seeing from Washington. And we need it now.

Marie Norman

Squirrel Hill

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.