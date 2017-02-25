Obliged to oppose

We Democrats are alarmed by what we're seeing from Washington. Beyond the bizarre and erratic behavior of our 45th president and this administration's hostility to, well, facts, we are seeing policies proposed that will threaten our schools, our families, our environment and our futures.

We're obliged by conscience to oppose these policies. Yet at the same time, we can't define ourselves simply by what we reject when there's so much we embrace and want to work toward.

Democratic values include a commitment to responsibly steward natural resources and protect wild places for our children's futures; honor America's heritage of welcoming immigrants; provide health-care access to all citizens as both a human right and a matter of national security; ensure an informed, creative and diverse workforce through excellence in public education; pay workers a fair wage so they can support their families with dignity, not government handouts; champion the civil rights of all people and ensure equal protection of the law; and promote technological and social progress through scientific research and intellectual exchange.

These values have been neglected in a political environment characterized by division and cynicism, and too often focused on fundraising rather than governing. But they are values worth championing.

We need a kinder, more hopeful, more forward-thinking politics than what we're currently seeing from Washington. And we need it now.

Marie Norman

Squirrel Hill