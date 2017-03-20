Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Keep environmental rules

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

An open letter to President Trump: Do not gut environmental regulations. It would be bad for the U.S., our economy and our health.

In a time when water has become a scarce resource all over the U.S. (and the world), we must do everything we can to protect water. Runoff from coal mines, industrial pollution and destruction of wetlands threatens our future. What will we drink when fresh water is not available?

A short-sighted focus on the profits of big corporations will cause a human catastrophe not far down the road. The people who mined coal can be retrained to do other work. Sending them back into the mines to kill themselves and their countrymen is wrong.

Slow progress has been made since Republican President Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency. Don't turn back the clock.

Alan S. Koch

Waterford

