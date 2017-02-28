Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Closing a crime

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

In regard to the closing of the state prison in Pittsburgh ( “Pennsylvania to close state prison in Pittsburgh” ): Having taught college-credit courses there beginning in 1972 and coordinating a supervised play area in the visiting room (thanks to the McFeely-Rogers Foundation), I saw firsthand the professional work of the security and administrative staff. For the state to uproot these dedicated professionals and their families in such a callous and uncaring way, showing no respect for the many years of service those men and women gave to protect all of us, is a crime in and of itself.

Hopefully the state will pause long enough to reconsider and make this action one of understanding and appreciating their many years of service to the commonwealth.

James E. Hughes

Springfield, Va.

The writer retired, after a 40-year teaching career at Community College of Allegheny County's Allegheny Campus, as a professor of child and family studies.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.