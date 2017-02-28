Closing a crime
Updated 9 minutes ago
In regard to the closing of the state prison in Pittsburgh ( “Pennsylvania to close state prison in Pittsburgh” ): Having taught college-credit courses there beginning in 1972 and coordinating a supervised play area in the visiting room (thanks to the McFeely-Rogers Foundation), I saw firsthand the professional work of the security and administrative staff. For the state to uproot these dedicated professionals and their families in such a callous and uncaring way, showing no respect for the many years of service those men and women gave to protect all of us, is a crime in and of itself.
Hopefully the state will pause long enough to reconsider and make this action one of understanding and appreciating their many years of service to the commonwealth.
James E. Hughes
Springfield, Va.
The writer retired, after a 40-year teaching career at Community College of Allegheny County's Allegheny Campus, as a professor of child and family studies.