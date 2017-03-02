Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

GOP aiding wealthiest

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

As Ronald Reagan would say, “There they go again.” Although President Trump has promised to protect Social Security and Medicare, the Republican congressional majority has already begun plans to cut these programs while providing yet more tax cuts to the wealthiest 1 percent.

U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, has endorsed Paul Ryan's “Better Way” budget plan, wherein 76 percent of the 2018 tax cuts and 96.5 percent of the 2025 cuts would benefit the wealthiest 1 percent, according to the Tax Policy Center. This is nothing more than a reprise of Ronald Reagan's and George W. Bush's tax cuts to the top 1 percent that failed to create jobs.

A key “Better Way” feature is a scheme to privatize Medicare that promises a reduction in benefits and increased costs for consumers, but a windfall for insurance companies.

U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, has proposed drastic Social Security cuts. The lowest earners' benefits would be increased, but everyone else's benefits would be cut, and benefits for those with current incomes of $60,000 would be reduced by about one-third.

Any plan to replace the Affordable Care Act must maintain the ACA benefits obtained by millions in addition to fixing its deficiencies. Premiums will continue to rise sharply under any Republican plan or the ACA until we adopt universal health care that exists in all other modern democracies, at less cost and, contrary to popular myth, with better outcomes.

At the end of January, Rothfus had indicated he would hold a town hall “very soon,” but in mid-February stated there would be no town hall, as his schedule is booked months in advance. He and other local representatives should clearly state their positions on each of these Republican proposals.

Ron Magoc

Harrison

