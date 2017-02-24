Idea for shared community center criticized
Updated 1 hour ago
While I agree that community centers are a nice amenity to any community, they come with a big price tag and continual operating expenses ( “Proposal would create center for Deer Lakes district, municipalities” ). And such centers are usually the project of municipalities, not school districts.
I agree with Frazer Supervisor Lori Ziencik: The Deer Lakes School District is taxing us to death. Our West Deer Township supervisors should be more proactive in finding non-taxable ways to complete projects within our township.
Deer Lakes School Board member William Lupone made the statement that “We're still living in the 20th century. It's time we step into the 21st century and embrace all the things we have.” It's difficult for me to embrace a community center when there are residents in West Deer who still, in the 21st century, do not have water or gas and travel roads that are deplorable.
I believe that the Deer Lakes School District should concentrate on aggressively pursuing collecting the nearly $4 million in uncollected delinquent taxes before officials even think about any new projects that would burden taxpayers.
Shelia Hanlon
West Deer