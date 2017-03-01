Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Lawful immigration

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Regarding Thomas Severin's letter “Christians & Trump” : I just want you to know, Mr. Severin, that Christians have done much for people who have come to this great country since its founding.

All that President Trump and the rest of us God-fearing Christians are asking is that people go through the legal processes of obtaining rightful citizenship. Under President Obama we had much lawlessness — a hatred for what this country stands for.

I suggest you educate yourself and get a true knowledge of this country and its laws. I ask you, Mr. Severin, what are you doing to make this country safe? What part of “they want to kill us” don't you understand?

God bless America and God bless President Trump.

Priscilla Larson

New Kensington

