Letters to the Editor

Protection endangered

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I oppose any efforts in Congress to weaken the Endangered Species Act.

The act is a safety net for fish, plants and wildlife on the brink of extinction. Since President Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including grizzly bears, bald eagles, peregrine falcons, gray wolves and American alligators. Many are on their way to recovery.

Now many species of bees are threatened and need to be protected. Bees are beyond important for our ecosystem to stay balanced; no bees, no pollination. Trees, plants, animals — even we humans — won't survive.

Protecting endangered species is important to me because without protection, these animals could be gone forever.

We have a responsibility to future generations to be good stewards and protect endangered species and the special places they call home.

Some members of Congress are trying to weaken the Endangered Species Act to benefit developers and the oil and gas industry.

Please contact Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and urge them to oppose all efforts to gut the act and the species it protects.

Savannah Curtis

