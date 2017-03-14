Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

A life well lived

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

On Feb. 8 we lost a special lady with the passing of Ruth McCall of Harrison (.

Those who read her obituary surely were amazed at her many accomplishments and awards, which were far too numerous to mention here, and the many acts of kindness she did for others.

Mrs. McCall caught my attention about 20 years ago when she was instrumental in organizing the Angel Tree and Tree of Hope toy drives for needy children in the Alle-Kiski area.

She was employed for 30 years as a social service worker for Head Start of Allegheny County, assisting families in Harrison and Tarentum. Her passion was to help others.

With her busy life, Ruth and her husband, the late Anthony McCall, still found the time to be loving parents to 42 foster children while raising six daughters of their own. That is what I consider a life well lived.

My sincere sympathy to the family and a well-deserved rest to you, Mrs. McCall.

Gloria Wiles

New Kensington

