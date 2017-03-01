Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Not over in Murrysville

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

I am a local business owner and homeowner who lives in Murrysville's oil and gas recovery overlay district. On Feb. 1, I observed the Murrysville Council meeting from home, which gave me a different perspective. I could watch the body language of the council members.

I saw local residents voice their concerns, including a woman whose son has a heart condition and two real estate agents, one whose client works in the fracking industry and did not buy a house because it was near a well site. Council members listened to residents' worries for hours, only to not even pretend to act in good faith for their health and welfare when discussing the pending ordinance.

When it came time to vote, the only member who made sense was Jeff Kepler. He asked what the benefits are to having the setbacks closer to residents, and no one could answer. Some of the other members acted as if they were playing poker — laughing and bouncing numbers off each other, having a good time trying to win.

Does it not concern anyone that homeowners have been summarily dismissed? Were council members even listening, or just appeasing the community for show? The leaseholders have won this victory and the concerned residents have lost. The fight is not over. It is now public record, and the residents have a clear view of which side the council is on.

We are looking for a balance and watching out for even the leaseholders' health and safety. We are not the enemy. We want a safe community for everyone.

Dominique Ponko

Murrysville

