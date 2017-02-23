Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Irked by Ten Commandments settlement

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

I was disappointed to read the Ten Commandments monument will be removed from Valley High School by Marie Schaub's lawsuit ( “Ten Commandments to be removed from Valley High School in New Kensington” ).

It was even worse to see her legal bills are being paid as part of the settlement. Insult to injury. She must be unpopular there.

What's crazy is how she said she hopes a lesson is learned about the separation of church and state. This is just a lesson to her?

What commandments are not guides for living even if you are an atheist? Does she disagree with what the monument says, or just it being on school grounds, or both? I sure hope not both, or her kids are facing a life that will require extreme moral discipline and an emptiness within that their mother or any humanist doctrine will never fill.

Sometimes it seems we are more concerned with other people's religions and respecting their rights than our own. Our heritage and what made us great was being a Christian nation. And while respecting others' rights, there is no need to ignore or eliminate the values and sacred beliefs that we hold. Yes, we are proud to display them.

I have seen Mexican flags waved and American flags burned by protesters at Trump rallies. That deeply offends me as a veteran, but I understand their right to free speech. I have my right to display and salute it. I feel the same way about my religion.

Larry Hyde

Delray Beach, Fla.

The writer was raised in Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Penn State.

