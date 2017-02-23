Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Concern for the environment

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

I am concerned for our environment. I can vividly remember groping my way to school in the mornings in Pittsburgh from tree to tree since the smog was so thick I couldn't see 20 feet in front of me. That would have been in the 1940s.

I have a friend who grew up along the Allegheny River at the same time and tells of swimming in it by doing the breaststroke to push the trash out of the way.

So I have embraced the controls that cleaned the air and waterways. But now I am concerned because this paper reports that the regulations that control climate and water pollution are going to be rolled back.

Industrial growth should be good, but not at the expense of health and safety. We need to maintain the best of both.

Dorothy Kress

Lower Burrell

