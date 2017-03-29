Too many protests

Let's fact-check protesters' statements. “Not my president”? Many act unreasonably, claiming Donald Trump is not their president, which is absurd. Facts are that he won election, was sworn in and, if protesters are U.S. citizens, there is no question that he is their president.

Freedom of speech is wonderful but protesting night after night is ridiculous. We cannot have protesters set policy or run the country. Maybe new policies should be created for handling protesting and its costs. Cities will be in debt with continuous protesting, unable to provide many services that we enjoy and need. Perhaps cities should be required to announce total cost spent to protect us during protests. Maybe set policy that protests must register and pay fees for security and cleanup. Our cities cannot afford so many protests. Protesting is fine, but we have taken our rights way too far protesting so many different things.

Voting Republican or Democrat is not an issue, but U.S. citizens should support the president. What some protesters truly display seems to be that they actually want the president to fail. Some say there is hatred in the president. Maybe they can take a step back, look in a mirror and possibly see hatred themselves.

Let's take a big breath, see how the president proceeds without all the protests. Perhaps he will change his mind on some policies and modify others proposed. Just give him an opportunity to succeed, which is not too much to ask for.

Douglas Johnston

Franklin Township,

Beaver County