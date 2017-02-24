Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Praise for a job well done

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Credit is due for the outstanding work that Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi, Sheriff Bill Rupert and Coroner Brian Myers have done in bringing awareness and education about today's drug addiction crisis to their constituents.

They have been there to open lines of communication for Residents Against Illicit Drugs, support our programs, provide our team members with training vital to understanding our mission and serve as a solid foundation for us to build upon.

Started as a small group of Apollo citizens, RAID is now an independent nonprofit that brings awareness, education and support in the many areas of the drug culture to the people of both southern and central Armstrong County. With the rising number of heroin- and opioid-related deaths, there has been an assertive effort to also include public training in the administration of Narcan.

RAID recently expanded operations to Armstrong's northern border with a new chapter in Parker City, where, at a town hall meeting, Rupert, Myers and Andreassi were joined by Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron on a panel of speakers before a packed house of more than 100 locals.

There is so much more to these gentlemen than we read about in the news. While each works very hard at his public job, most days don't stop there. Their actions are testimony to positive change around the county! Thank you, Brian, Scott and Bill. Despite the demands of public office, you consistently rise above and beyond in your commitment to others.

Jeff Held

The writer is the mayor of Apollo and founder of RAID and its Apollo Chapter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.