Praise for a job well done

Credit is due for the outstanding work that Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi, Sheriff Bill Rupert and Coroner Brian Myers have done in bringing awareness and education about today's drug addiction crisis to their constituents.

They have been there to open lines of communication for Residents Against Illicit Drugs, support our programs, provide our team members with training vital to understanding our mission and serve as a solid foundation for us to build upon.

Started as a small group of Apollo citizens, RAID is now an independent nonprofit that brings awareness, education and support in the many areas of the drug culture to the people of both southern and central Armstrong County. With the rising number of heroin- and opioid-related deaths, there has been an assertive effort to also include public training in the administration of Narcan.

RAID recently expanded operations to Armstrong's northern border with a new chapter in Parker City, where, at a town hall meeting, Rupert, Myers and Andreassi were joined by Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron on a panel of speakers before a packed house of more than 100 locals.

There is so much more to these gentlemen than we read about in the news. While each works very hard at his public job, most days don't stop there. Their actions are testimony to positive change around the county! Thank you, Brian, Scott and Bill. Despite the demands of public office, you consistently rise above and beyond in your commitment to others.

Jeff Held

The writer is the mayor of Apollo and founder of RAID and its Apollo Chapter.