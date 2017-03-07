End gerrymandering
Americans are tired of gridlock and division in our government. “Compromise” has become a dirty word, and we as citizens suffer the consequences: ugly rhetoric, lack of commonsense approaches to problems, and reduced accountability. This is not the way our government should function.
There is now an opportunity to improve this situation. State Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh/Northampton, and state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe/Northampton, are planning to introduce legislation that will improve the situation by ending gerrymandering, the practice of drawing unfair congressional districts.
Gerrymandering is not new in politics. However, the same technology that allows marketers to precisely target their ads to customers now enables legislators to tailor their districts to ensure their job security. As these districts become less competitive, our legislators become less responsive to us, their constituents. Instead, they shift their loyalties to party leaders to avoid primary challenges and have little incentive to work across the aisle.
This bill is bipartisan. It calls for a commission comprised of nonpartisans and members of both parties in equal numbers to draw future congressional districts. I urge my fellow Pennsylvanians to do their homework, contact their state senators and insist that they co-sponsor this legislation. Our democracy depends on it.
Julie Holm
Pine