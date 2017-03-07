Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

End gerrymandering

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Americans are tired of gridlock and division in our government. “Compromise” has become a dirty word, and we as citizens suffer the consequences: ugly rhetoric, lack of commonsense approaches to problems, and reduced accountability. This is not the way our government should function.

There is now an opportunity to improve this situation. State Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh/Northampton, and state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe/Northampton, are planning to introduce legislation that will improve the situation by ending gerrymandering, the practice of drawing unfair congressional districts.

Gerrymandering is not new in politics. However, the same technology that allows marketers to precisely target their ads to customers now enables legislators to tailor their districts to ensure their job security. As these districts become less competitive, our legislators become less responsive to us, their constituents. Instead, they shift their loyalties to party leaders to avoid primary challenges and have little incentive to work across the aisle.

This bill is bipartisan. It calls for a commission comprised of nonpartisans and members of both parties in equal numbers to draw future congressional districts. I urge my fellow Pennsylvanians to do their homework, contact their state senators and insist that they co-sponsor this legislation. Our democracy depends on it.

Julie Holm

Pine

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.