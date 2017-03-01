Callous action
Updated 13 minutes ago
PFLAG Pittsburgh condemns President Trump's callous action when he showed disregard for transgender students by rescinding the Title IX guidance issued by the Obama administration for accommodating transgender students in K-12 schools. President Obama gave specific rules on how to support transgender students by providing restroom access according to gender identity. This guideline provided a safe space for transgender students. Here at PFLAG Pittsburgh, we are deeply troubled and concerned about this decision.
We at PFLAG Pittsburgh will fight for a safe and inclusive environment for all students. Now is not the time to give up. Now is the time to turn our attention toward advocating not only at the federal level, but also to our state legislators. Trump stated he believes this is a state-to-state issue. We must advocate to our state legislators that Pennsylvania is a state that will protect our trans students. Now is the time to be a constant presence at our schools, telling them that our students deserve to be respected. Now is the time to have earnest conversations with our neighbors and tell them that transgender people are still people.
We support transgender students. We support parents trying to navigate the challenging new reality. We support you.
Moira Myers
Monaca
The writer is advocacy chairperson for PFLAG Pittsburgh (pflagpgh.org).