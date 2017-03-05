Beware Pruitt's EPA I
The Tribune-Review reported that “Pittsburgh broke a 111-year-old record ... with one of its hottest days in February since the turn of the 20th century” ( “Feeling the heat: Pittsburgh breaks 111-year-old temperature record” ).
We've read that 2016 was the hottest year on record. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that human activity is causing global warming. Carbon in the air is one of the major causes. Carbon in the air also greatly contributes to asthma, heart disease and lung cancer.
In Allegheny County, the main sources of carbon emissions are diesel engines and industrial sites, such as coke plants and coal-burning electrical plants. Groups like PennEnvironment and the Breathe Project work to improve air quality here. They have worked with the Environmental Protection Agency to make certain that plants meet permitting requirements and operate without increasing carbon emissions.
Scott Pruitt has been confirmed as head of the EPA after a career of opposing the agency. He wants to cut the EPA staff and budget and reduce regulations. We as citizens must join with groups that are working to monitor and reduce carbon emissions to protect our planet and our health. We have to do this because the EPA will not.
