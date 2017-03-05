Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Beware Pruitt's EPA II

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Thanks in part to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Scott Pruitt is now leading the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency Pruitt has fought hard in close cooperation with his friends in fossil-fuel energy companies.

Toomey voted to confirm Pruitt. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., didn't. At least Pennsylvania has one senator who clearly doesn't want to see the environmental gains made over the last 45 years go up in smoke.

Emails between Pruitt and the fossil-fuel industry reveal a disturbingly friendly relationship. One wonders whether this will continue as Pruitt sets national environmental policy.

What will happen here in Pennsylvania? Will Lake Erie return to the dead? Will Pennsylvania's trout streams run yellow, the fish floating belly-up? Will the forests grow well pads instead of trees and game? Will we, once again, power up streetlights at midday to see through the thick air?

What will this administration say of future health statistics as the number of asthma cases in our children rise and our elderly suffer more frequent respiratory crises? What will it say of reports of drinking water contamination, new acid rain, global climate crises?

My guess is that it will dismiss these as “fake news.”

Richard D. Ankney

Squirrel Hill

