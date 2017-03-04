Readers sound off about Trump's relationship with the media

Editor's note: Readers responded with a variety of views to the Tribune-Review's invitation to submit letters about the relationship between President Trump and the media in the wake of some major news outlets being blocked from attending a White House question-and-answer session ( “Trump and the media: What do you think?”). Here's what readers had to say.

Trump has definitely crossed the line. He has done things no president has done before and is actually frightening people. Ben Franklin said, “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freedom of speech.” And that's exactly what Trump is doing. We are on the cusp of a fascist regime and it's because Republicans refuse to stand up to Donald John Trump and Stephen Kevin Bannon.

Lou Gagliardi

Greensburg

• • •

Read the biography of John Peter Zenger — a Colonial printer and journalist.

Suzanne Danks

Hempfield

• • •

Too bad for the news outlets that didn't receive an invitation to the White House presser. It was warranted and well deserved. They destroyed their own credibility by exposing themselves as hate-filled attack dogs for the Democrats.

They made it clear that they'll stop at nothing to destroy a president. The amount of hatred, lies, spin, muckraking, omission, mocking and even name-calling is unprecedented. They've wiped out the distinction between op-ed and news, functioning like propagandists instead of journalists. Why would the White House even consider treating them like legitimate news outlets?

They stood idly by for eight years while their favorite son systematically trashed the Constitution and engaged in racism, obstruction and rule by decree. They ignored the destruction of culture, the engineered race division, increased debt, weakened national security, new wars, and crises on all fronts. Now they're whining, too stupid to realize that they've rendered themselves irrelevant.

Leo Patterson

Derry

• • •

It's fascinating that the media act as if this exclusion from a press briefing is a first. The mainstream media never requested opinions when Obama did the same to Fox News.

No one elected the media or gave them special rights. If you are opposed to someone, place it in the editorial section. The media need to objectively write front-page articles. A good example is the conversation Priebus had with the FBI. The Washington Post and others would make one believe Priebus requested FBI support when the FBI came to him regarding what was written in The New York Times.

Enough is enough. I believe all federal employees in the State Department, FBI or intelligence should immediately resign if they have a problem with an administration. What is not right and the media are not writing about is all the leaks that may be detrimental to our country.

Fred Newtz

Centerville, Texas

The writer is a former Midland resident.

• • •

Any attack on our free press is an attack on our freedoms. This nonsense of “fake news” is ridiculous.

Marian Nicely

Ligonier

• • •

The novel “1984” by George Orwell is frighteningly similar to our current political situation. Without access to fair, unbiased news coverage, Americans are simply gullible products of an authoritarian machine. Long live Winston Smith!

Ben Shaw

Loyalhanna Township

• • •

Thank you for the opportunity to voice my opinion on this very important subject. Freedom of the press is absolutely necessary in a free society. The media, be they in print, online or television, have a right to state their views and opinions. It is up to us, the public and citizens, to read and decide. Embellishment of news stories and propaganda have always happened and always will. The truth will always emerge.

The current outlets that are being singled out will be there long after Mr. Trump is out of office. Taking an adversarial stance can only make the situation worse.

This attack on the media by a paranoid administration must stop. We must preserve those freedoms that make us what we are as a nation. Freedom for all, regardless of political views.

Joe Dykta

North Huntingdon

• • •

It is obvious that those who are the most defensive have something to hide. If there was no wrongdoing by the White House, there should be no fear of uncovering the truth. To accuse CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and all other respected journalistic fact-finders of “fake news” exposes Trump's great insecurities and guilt. And if we would lose the investigative talents of journalists and reporters, we would be sacrificing even more of our free democratic society and First Amendment rights. We would then be under a total dictatorship like North Korea, being fed only “alternative facts,” a term admittedly constructed by the Trump administration itself. We have already lost a lot of gains in basic human, ecological and scientific intrinsic values under this tightly controlled “administration” composed of ultraconservative billionaires.

Donna Hawk

Hempfield

• • •

One of the greatest assets in helping the checks and balances of government is the First Amendment. By barring media from speeches, preventing them from asking questions and selectively choosing who he speaks to, President Trump is blatantly violating the First Amendment. Even if he disagrees with the way stories are presented, silencing stories only leads to less-informed speculation. He needs to put aside the CEO mentality and embrace the back-and-forth conversation that lets a free press contribute to democracy. Don't throw barbs; refute with facts when needed. Otherwise, he is creating a situation no different than state-controlled media such as are seen in North Korea, or in Soviet Russia with Pravda.

Kevin Bortz

Delmont

• • •

Demonizing of the press brings to mind the fate of German media in the 1930s. With such demonization coming from the man who promoted the absurd “birther” story so successfully for eight years, we are on dangerous ground. Where will this campaign end? At some point the Tribune-Review will need to say a line has been crossed, an attack on one of us is an attack on all. Thanks for asking what I think.

Bob Tupper

Greensburg

• • •

Yes, boundaries have been crossed, but they were first crossed a long time ago, with much of the media being politically driven instead of objective-news-driven. It became saliently obvious during the Obama campaign 10 years ago that the liberal media were no longer objectively trustworthy. We are sick of liberal spins. We salute a president who stands up to purveyors of biased, inaccurate, sometimes contrived reporting.

Do we want it to become an agenda issue in the current administration? No. Liberals won't respond to a wake-up call. They are what they are. We're glad, though, to have a president with what we call “national courage,” the non-political, innate sense of doing what's right for everyday, hardworking, taxpaying citizens of our great country. Trump may just be living up to his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again!” When's the last time a career politician did that?

Susan & Michael Alfieri

North Huntingdon

The writers hold undergraduate degrees in mass communications.

• • •

I began noticing the disparity in news reporting between CNN and Fox News during the presidency of George W. Bush. The anchors at CNN really didn't have to say anything, you could see the disdain and unacceptance in their faces and posturing as plain as day, and this spoke volumes. This completely changed when Obama took office. No more distorted faces. Everyone was happy, and Obama could do no wrong. That is when I stopped watching CNN, and discerned that CNN was definitely slanted toward the left.

If anchors' and reporters' hearts and souls aren't in support of their president, why should they treat him with any kind of respect? I don't blame President Trump for his outright assault on the media. They are making it so obvious that they don't respect or support him.

B. George Saliba

New Kensington

• • •

I'm not particularly thrilled with the White House action, but you reap what you sow. There comes a point at which tactics otherwise scorned seem the only alternative. I've found the product of most major media over the past month sorely lacking in objectivity. As an independent, I am inherently dependent on the whole story. I have witnessed bias and distortion, or silence where there is something positive to report on the administration. While the media wallow in self-proclaimed nobility, the administration is expected to take the “high road,” for which there is only a “right lane.” Contrast the White House's selective media participation with most major-media reporting and there is no contest as to which most threatens free and fair speech — one selective event vs. a month-long media barrage. Sadly, neither is welcome or necessary if professional reporting is restored and the totality of an issue or story is reported.

Louis D'Emilio

Irwin

• • •

Just as with Hitler's Nazis in Germany, Mussolini's Fascists in Italy, Stalin's Soviet Union (and Putin's Russia today) and other autocratic regimes, suppression of free speech and control of the press is a favorite means of manipulation. Trump's hostility toward journalists who are less than ardent supporters is frightening.

Trump and his spokespeople routinely make patently false statements and rant against media that debunk them, calling those stories “fake news.” To Trump, a news report that does not support whatever lies he is telling is “fake.” I could fill a column with examples.

“If you tell the same lie enough times, people will believe it; and the bigger the lie, the better.” — Joseph Goebbels, Nazi propagandist.

I hope Congress will courageously resist Trump's insidious attempt to delegitimize our free press. To “Make America Great Again” does not mean making it into a dictatorship!

Charles Henry

Greensburg

• • •

Where was the outrage when President Obama banned anyone from his administration from appearing on Fox News and verbally attacked Sean Hannity numerous times?

This is “faux outrage” and may I add that the wire services the Trib uses contribute to fake/slanted news.One must seek out the truth beyond our newspapers and national media, including Fox News.

The age of trusting the media is over as a new day dawns. I would not recommend a journalism college major.

Jim Disantis

Freeport

• • •

There is irony in a president who dismisses highly classified intelligence briefings in favor of a daily diet of cable news and talk shows. By restricting access, Mr. Trump aims to create a state-controlled network of information, all the while railing about dishonest media. The United States of America needs diligent, honest, intelligent, pointed journalism now more than ever.

According to Trump, war hero Sen. John McCain is a coward. Civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis is all talk, no action. Disabilities are a joke. Muslims are terrorists. Mexicans are rapists. Putin is a great leader. Gold Star parents are irrelevant. Women are objects. If Trump thinks the media are dishonest, so be it. Under the protection of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, the press should continue to do its job. And for a change, the president should try doing his.

Elsie R. Deem

Upper Burrell

• • •

We are at a loss for words, so we will allow the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to speak for us and all Americans as it was designed to do. This amendment is understood as a means to prevent government from interfering with the distribution of ideas and information. We are deeply disturbed by President Trump's latest mandate. Are we being told we are incapable of reading the newspaper (of our choice) or watching a television channel and assimilating the information? Where is this taking our country? Please speak out if you are as uncomfortable with this as we are. Contact your senators, local officials, anyone who will listen. Let them know we can decide for ourselves what to read and are intelligent enough to know what is “FAKE” and what is real, like Sweden being invaded with refugee terrorists.

Valarie & Fred Moses

Allegheny Township

• • •

The White House action blocking access to a press “gaggle” is concerning. But much more troublesome is what is being obscured in the blaze of “activity” emanating from this administration.

Why did the multi-pronged interference in our elections by Russian operatives not get the same level of attention and energy as the mundane correspondence revealed in the leaked emails? We need an independent-counsel review of the full range of Russian activities. We need to know who knew what and when.

Why do we believe that executive orders to build walls, expand deportation and introduce travel bans will improve economic conditions or national security? These actions do not address root causes and likely have unintended consequences. We need solutions that fix the underlying sources of the problems.

Life is not a reality-TV show that can be resolved in 60 minutes with executive proclamations.

Bibiana Boerio

Unity

• • •

Like it or not, President Trump calls it like it is.

Constitutionally, no one is allowed to deceitfully yell “fire!“ in a theater. So why should the media be allowed to? Do not be naive, America; today's media do indeed yell “fire” in the theater that is America.

Gone are the days when “the press” would investigate and report the news, and opinions were left for the editorial page. Media are a multibillion-dollar industry, employing hundreds of thousands drawn to the industry for selfish, rather than selfless, reasons.

Make no mistake, today's media can (and frequently do) present their own perspective of “the news” under the guise of “reporting the news.” Feel sorry for the “media”? I think not — they have hidden behind the “press badge” and gotten away with it for far too long.

Donald E. Stape

Hempfield

• • •

Common sense has taught me that if you ain't got nuttin' to hide, they ain't got nuttin' to find. My years on this Earth teach me daily that history repeats itself.

Michelle Benvenuti

Harrison

• • •

I believe this is truly a slippery slope that Trump is taking regarding the media. Let's be honest, the media do slant the news somewhat — Fox News to the right and CNN to the left — but I don't believe anyone is putting out FAKE NEWS. But to block certain news people from attending a question-and-answer session is blatantly wrong. It is censorship, pure and simple. One of the first things a dictator does is to try to suppress the news. When Trump calls the media “the enemy of the American people,” he's putting forth the wrong message. We must have freedom of the press and that means all press. All should have an equal chance to attend press conferences and ask questions, not just those that Trump deems to be “acceptable.”

Nancy Cochran

Springdale

• • •

That the Tribune-Review is soliciting views on the “deteriorating relationship between President Trump and the media” amid accusations of “fake news” and as he labels media an “enemy of the American people” is troubling. Who would have believed that in 21st-century America, this day would come? Ben Franklin must be rolling in his grave.

The Constitution provides for “freedom ... of the press” only from Congress, which “shall make no law ... abridging” this right. So instead, this president tries to bully those with whom he disagrees, calling them “dishonest.” And does so without factual basis.

There are no such things as “alternative facts.” Lies, whether tweeted, contained in news releases or offered by Trump's minions, are still lies. Presidential attacks on institutions such as media, U.S. intelligence, and certain religions and individuals do not make America great. They only further amplify evidence of the president's thin skin and should be reported accordingly..

Glenn R. Plummer

Unity

• • •

Trump's efforts to suppress truth are moving swiftly. Transparency records are disappearing from Open.WhiteHouse.gov . References to the climate crisis are being removed from the EPA website. Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, says the media should “keep its mouth shut.”

A recent addition to the Trump team is attorney Charles Harder, famous for heading Hulk Hogan's $140 million lawsuit that destroyed Gawker Media, and now Melania Trump's $150 million lawsuit targeting the UK's Daily Mail. Threats of lawsuits — and other forms of intimidation — have a chilling effect on journalists' ability to report the news, especially when backed by the multibillion-dollar net worth of Trump and his Cabinet.

Our president keeps telling us “fake news” is “the enemy of the people” and we should get our news directly from him. John McCain didn't mince words: “When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press.”

Ben Brown

Mt. Lebanon

• • •

I've been in the business world for over 62 years and have never witnessed a nut like Donald Trump. He is trying to control the USA as if it were a Third World country.

The media are one of our freedoms to which we as U.S. citizens are entitled. They keep us informed, good or bad, of what is happening. This unfortunately doesn't sit well with Trump because he is an egotistical, pathological liar. He doesn't remember from one day to another what he has said and then waffles when it is proven. At that point he declares the media “fake.” I believe he is trying to prepare everyone for revelations yet to come. Then everyone involved will have been “fake.”

Clearly he is headed in the same direction as dictatorship. I have heard several times recently comments like “25th Amendment” and “impeachment” on various TV panel discussions. I pray that it happens!

Joe D'Astolfo

Greensburg

• • •

I was outraged to learn that the White House blocked certain media (including CNN and The New York Times) from attending a recent press briefing. I was not entirely shocked, however, given how Trump attempts to discredit the press so that only his preferred news outlets (Breitbart, Fox News) will be believed. Regrettably, they are the most biased or “fake” news sources. While Trump labels The New York Times as “failing,” it is one of the most trustworthy publications. Neither have its subscriptions decreased lately; rather, they have increased. I was equally appalled to learn that one of Trump's advisers had recently called an executive of Time Warner into his office to upbraid him for subsidiary CNN's reporting, “naming names” of targeted reporters. When a president discredits the free press to shore up his own “alternate truth” we are dangerously close to an autocracy and our democracy is in danger.

Lucy Fischer

Mt. Lebanon

• • •

Let's be honest. The media have succumbed to being part of the entertainment industry, thus the socialist/progressive agendas. The lines between CNN “news” and “Saturday Night Live” “satire” have been tainted with hate, bigotry and hypocrisy. The media indeed create or “spin” stories, attempting to damage our president. Even this newspaper is guilty of dangerous negative spin that some readers take as fact. The Trib's very solicitation for this opinion mentioned “another milestone in the deteriorating relationship” and “adversarial relationship.” Instead the Trib could have asked for comments on President Trump's continued exposing of the false stories and partisan media. The media have always tried to influence policy and elections. However, since 2008, they have shown their true colors. And the colors are not red, white and blue. Just red. Joe McCarthy was right. True Americans need to fight the progressives' hate at the polls, in the press or in the streets. TRUMP 2020!

Michael J. Kardell

Murrysville

• • •

President Trump isn't doing himself any favors or making things better when it comes to the media. Ask yourself how you would respond if Hillary had won and barred Fox News, Breitbart and the Trib from briefings. He should study the Constitution, watch less TV and also stop using the term “enemy of the people” or the Russian debacle will never end. Ratings are the least of his problems.

In December, Sean Spicer said, “We have a respect for the press when it comes to the government. That is something you can't ban an entity from.” He added: “That's what makes a democracy a democracy versus a dictatorship.”

If you want to watch Fox News, watch Fox News. If you want to watch CNN, watch CNN — this is America! But if the choice is taken away, we will all lose and so will he.

Teri Krause

Palm Coast, Fla.

The writer is a former Latrobe resident.

• • •

Much of the “fake news” is created by media producers, editors and announcers educated in the liberal-arts system who thoughtlessly express this viewpoint. They use “subjective” words rather than “objective” words to announce news. I hear a sound bite on CBS, ABC or PBS, then listen to the complete sentence on Rush Limbaugh's broadcast — the difference is apparent and skewed.

Liberal media will create a strong viewpoint with the word “may,” and a “fake news” story is created, embellished, repeated until the general public assumes it's real. Paid activists take advantage, create havoc, and even more “fake news” hits the broadcasts. Tribune Review in-depth articles reveal more information about a topic not covered elsewhere — i.e., China canceling its coal imports from North Korea — and this is REAL news.

Nan Loncharich

Hempfield

• • •

I have no problem with President Trump barring certain media outlets from press conferences. First of all, he's not stopping them from writing or reporting whatever they want. However, there is no law that states all media outlets are entitled to be at the White House for press briefings. Second, these news outlets falsified a lot of stories about Trump, both before and after the election. The media should not be above taking consequences for their actions. Lastly, President Obama kicked three news outlets off his plane in 2008 because he didn't like what they were writing about him, yet you barely heard a peep about it.

Chad B. Ruffner Jr.

Salem

• • •

In my opinion, most mainstream media are deeply politicized. They have become so devoted to liberal left-wing ideologies, which parallel those of the Democratic Party, that they ridicule, criminalize, destroy or ignore anyone who does not conform to their beliefs. Bush chose to turn the other cheek. Obama enjoyed an eight-year run of rave reviews. With Trump, the fight is on. In competitive sporting events, contests require at least two participants. Continued success of future contests, however, requires officiating that is above-board neutral. So it is with our political system. Future success requires at least two parties, and media which are fair and credible. There is hope. Andrew Conte, whose writings I respect and admire, in his column “Another turning point for journalism” , sees journalism students, who buy into the profession's principles of objectivity, fairness and accuracy, as the new generation of young journalists.

Ken Mowl

Hempfield

• • •

Whichever side of the political quagmire one finds oneself on, I believe that Americans would all acknowledge their pride in and loyalty to the United States. Being an American means having certain freedoms protected by the First Amendment, namely freedom of speech/press, and these have given us our collective strength as a democracy. Did we not fight and defeat a mighty empire to gain our freedoms?

The present administration and its opposition must BOTH be permitted to exercise these freedoms or our democracy will perish. We, as citizens, must have information, often obtained through the press, to form our individual opinions. President Trump does not need to “protect” us from or undermine the press (which would abridge our freedoms) and should understand that strong and wise leaders look criticism in the eye and choose to accept it or reject it for the common good.

Denise Zappone Crain

Latrobe

• • •

I am increasingly disturbed by the ways in which President Donald J. Trump has attacked the media industry as reporting “fake news.” During the presidential campaign, Trump consistently denied having said things that were, in fact, recorded on tape during his various speeches. After his inauguration, his press secretary, Sean Spicer, said “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration,” and Trump criticized the “dishonest media” for running pictures showing empty spaces on the National Mall. He is unable to tolerate any reporting that is critical of things that he has said. It is important to have a free and independent press, which helps to serve as a corrective on misleading or false statements coming from the corridors of government.

The Rev. Sylvia K. Carlson

Hempfield

The writer is a retired Presbyterian Church (USA) minister.

• • •

What Trump and Bannon are attacking is the First Amendment — resembling tactics of psychological warfare used by terrorist regimes, destroying American rights and institutions and calling it conservative. And they use Reagan. Well, that president warned us about this very thing — an alt-controlled anti-establishment infiltrating with nationalism to harm our democracy. In 1977, dozens of well-known men and women of the Democrat and Republican parties — including former secretaries of State and Defense — said that the principal threat was the Soviet drive for dominance based upon a worldwide deployment of increasing sophistication to attain political power that encourages DIVISIVENESS among nations new and old. “If the present drift continues,” Reagan said, “the U.S. could find itself isolated in a hostile world with a succession of bitter choices between war and surrender. Only by mustering a superiority, beginning with a superiority of the spirit, can we stop the latest thunder of hobnailed boots on their march to world empire.” Keep mustering!

Laurie Scheid

Lower Burrell

• • •

Ian Bremmer, political scientist, Time magazine contributor and president of the Eurasia Group, provides a global risk analysis for each New Year. For 2017, he was asked to provide his top risk for the new Trump presidency. He did not state terrorism, foreign policy, or the economy. His No. 1 risk was Trump pursuing an authoritative leadership style. He went on to say that he sincerely hoped that this would not be the case.

The prohibition of major news agencies from Sean Spicer's “gaggle” and Trump's virulent accusations that some media are “the enemy of the American people” starts our country down a slippery slope toward authoritative and demagogic rule.

Trump and his former Breitbart News advisers are masters of manipulation at driving a wedge between the American people and the media. Their attitude is: When things go wrong, don't believe the dishonest press, just listen to us.

Ken Teacher

Greensburg

• •

I didn't vote for Donald Trump (or Hillary Clinton) but I've been trying to give our new president the benefit of the doubt during his first 100 days. I do feel there is some good he can do for this country, especially economically, and I believe he does deserve a chance.

However, his attitude toward the press and anyone, for that matter, who opposes him is extremely disturbing to me. His arrogant attempt to control which news outlets are permitted to attend White House press briefings is in direct opposition to the First Amendment. Freedom of the press is and always will be a cornerstone of our democracy! This is the United States, not North Korea. If this behavior continues, Fox News may end up being the only media outlet permitted to report on the Trump administration. God help us all if that happens!

Greg Mash

Jeannette

• • •

Trump should stop treating the news media like they're a PR department for one of his companies. He gets irked when the press reports stories he doesn't like, or when it calls attention to misstatements that seem to spew from his mouth and tweets. Hard cheese. The press has a job to do. Trump needs to get over himself and grow a thicker skin. If you can't take the heat, get out of the office.

Chas Stevick

Delmont

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump swore to “faithfully … preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” President Trump has failed to comply with this oath since he has disregarded the First Amendment of the Constitution. The most grievous offense is his attack on the free press. He has charged the free press with creating false news. Specifically, he has leveled his bully pulpit at ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN. This attack on our news organizations is a personal attack on our representative form of government, and since we are a part of our government, he has attacked us. In the Constitution, we have two checks on the president: impeachment and the 25th Amendment for when the vice president takes over when the president is unable to discharge his duties.

Richard P. Davis

Acme