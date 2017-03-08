Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

'Mess'? No, catastrophe

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

On Feb. 16, President Trump said he “inherited a mess.” This is the biggest understatement our president has ever made. I disagree 100 percent. He inherited a catastrophe.

Trump inherited a military that has been demoralized beyond any words proper etiquette would allow. He inherited a national debt that more than doubled to over $20 trillion under the former community organizer, Barack Obama.

He inherited an economy that is on the brink of collapse. He inherited a national health-care disaster nicknamed “O'Bummercare,” from which all major health insurers are fleeing in droves because they cannot sustain the billion-dollar losses.

He inherited an infrastructure system that is falling apart. He inherited a corrupt Washington bureaucratic system whose leader governed by the words of Saul Alinsky's book “Rules for Radicals.”

He inherited an America divided by the two-party system into those who love America and want to make it great again and those who hate America and think America owes them everything.

President Trump, you made a gigantic understatement.

Joseph Krill

Delmont

