'Mess'? No, catastrophe
Updated 11 minutes ago
On Feb. 16, President Trump said he “inherited a mess.” This is the biggest understatement our president has ever made. I disagree 100 percent. He inherited a catastrophe.
Trump inherited a military that has been demoralized beyond any words proper etiquette would allow. He inherited a national debt that more than doubled to over $20 trillion under the former community organizer, Barack Obama.
He inherited an economy that is on the brink of collapse. He inherited a national health-care disaster nicknamed “O'Bummercare,” from which all major health insurers are fleeing in droves because they cannot sustain the billion-dollar losses.
He inherited an infrastructure system that is falling apart. He inherited a corrupt Washington bureaucratic system whose leader governed by the words of Saul Alinsky's book “Rules for Radicals.”
He inherited an America divided by the two-party system into those who love America and want to make it great again and those who hate America and think America owes them everything.
President Trump, you made a gigantic understatement.
Joseph Krill
Delmont