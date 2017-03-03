Elitists blame Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I see the elitists continue to blame President Trump for everything wrong in the entire world after only a little more than a month in office.

Joseph Sabino Mistick blames Trump for hate crimes against Jews because he didn't speak out against anti-Semitism sooner ( “Unleashing demons of hate” ). Apparently, Mistick is not aware of Trump's having no hint of anti-Semitism in his entire life.

Then the professor blames Trump for the world's opposition to radical Muslim ideology because Trump wants the U.S. to properly screen all new immigrants, especially those from countries which have become lawless wildernesses because of that radical ideology.

Wow, people actually pay to go to Mistick's classes?

And journalism professor Andrew Conte tells us his students are determined to deliver the truth in their future careers because Trump has begun to publicly expose the news media for the left-wing propagandists they are ( “Another turning point for journalism” ).

Conte misses Trump's entire point, stating he is teaching his students that it is all-important to call Trump out if he lies, but never mentioning that someone must call out the media on their lies.

Go figure.

Elitists are no longer the watchdogs of integrity because they have allowed themselves to become governed by their own hate and their worship of political correctness. In their world, criticism is either racist, sexist, homophobic or anti-Muslim. The only people who can legitimately be criticized are white Christians, and Trump is an easy target.

The country has moved on. Journalists need to catch up, but don't count on it.

Bob Jacobs

Unity