Not 'entitlements'
Updated 38 minutes ago
The article about President Trump's budget ( “Mnuchin: Trump budget plan will not cut Social Security, Medicare” ) is the first “fake news” I've noted in the Tribune-Review (but I see it's from wire reports).
The article itself provides a good deal of facts about the upcoming federal budget, but calling Social Security and Medicare “entitlement” programs is liberal spin, not fact.
Like me, millions of U.S. workers have paid into Social Security and Medicare for years.
Although Congress has used money paid into these programs over the years to pay our country's bills, both these programs were supposed to be retirement-like programs and not entitlements.
Welfare, food stamps and Medicaid are entitlement programs — people get these without having contributed to them.
The Trib should consider editing articles it passes on from liberal media outlets to remove the liberal spin.
Richard Unterzuber
North Huntingdon