Restore Congress' power

“Stroke of the pen, law of the land.” — Paul Begala.

When President Obama was in power, the Republicans complained about his use of executive orders. With Donald Trump holding the reins of power, the Democrats scream of political overreach and protesters take to the streets. Unfortunately, use of the presidential pen has become a tool to circumvent the legislative branch of government.

The inaction of Congress to overturn executive orders, mainly due to partisanship, has surrendered much of congressional power to the presidency. Couple that with an activist Supreme Court, and one wonders why we hold congressional elections.

There comes a time when our elected representatives need to put the Constitution and their constituents above partisan politics. They need to do more than collect campaign contributions and duck and cover on the important issues of the day.

The “Trump movement” wants the swamp drained, and part of that must include electing representatives who are willing to follow the Constitution and reinstate the concept of three equal branches of government.

The current crop in Washington is not the group to fulfill the promise and vision of the Founders. Draining the swamp will require getting your hands dirty and staying active, either as a concerned citizen or a candidate.

“Every once in a while, somebody has to get the bureaucracy by the neck and shake it loose and say, ‘Stop what you're doing.'” — Ronald Reagan.

John Gregory Parks

Bethel Park