Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Restore Congress' power

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

“Stroke of the pen, law of the land.” — Paul Begala.

When President Obama was in power, the Republicans complained about his use of executive orders. With Donald Trump holding the reins of power, the Democrats scream of political overreach and protesters take to the streets. Unfortunately, use of the presidential pen has become a tool to circumvent the legislative branch of government.

The inaction of Congress to overturn executive orders, mainly due to partisanship, has surrendered much of congressional power to the presidency. Couple that with an activist Supreme Court, and one wonders why we hold congressional elections.

There comes a time when our elected representatives need to put the Constitution and their constituents above partisan politics. They need to do more than collect campaign contributions and duck and cover on the important issues of the day.

The “Trump movement” wants the swamp drained, and part of that must include electing representatives who are willing to follow the Constitution and reinstate the concept of three equal branches of government.

The current crop in Washington is not the group to fulfill the promise and vision of the Founders. Draining the swamp will require getting your hands dirty and staying active, either as a concerned citizen or a candidate.

“Every once in a while, somebody has to get the bureaucracy by the neck and shake it loose and say, ‘Stop what you're doing.'” — Ronald Reagan.

John Gregory Parks

Bethel Park

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.