The lie of separation

The New Kensington-Arnold School District didn't take the high road ( “Valley High 10 Commandments monument to find new home at Catholic school” ).

As used today, “separation of church and state” is a lie. In 1947, Everson v. Board of Education was the first time it was twisted to attack First Amendment religious freedom.

The “separation” fabrication can't explain church services held in federal buildings in the capital when our nation was founded. It can't explain the Ten Commandments carving in the chamber of the Supreme Court, or our Founding Fathers' expressions of faith in God etched in granite throughout Washington and across our country.

It can't explain the opening prayer offered in both houses of Congress as well as the Supreme Court to this day, or men of God, chaplains, who face death in combat with our servicemen.

The Supreme Court's decision in Church of the Holy Trinity v. United States in 1892 found that “this is a religious people” and “this is a Christian Nation.”

As Pearl Harbor awakened the sleeping giant, removing the Ten Commandments from Valley High School is a call to people of conscience.

The lie was used to get prayer and the Bible expelled from our schools in 1962-63 after having an honored place for 188 years. Since then, every morally relevant social statistic depicts ruined lives, shattered families and decimated neighborhoods.

Look around and see what fools have brought us by our not standing up to the lie.

Daniel Robinson

West Deer