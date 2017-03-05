Eat'n Park & CNN policy

Due to its reported collusion with Hillary Clinton before the presidential debate, I avoid CNN like the plague.

My wife and I frequent Eat'n Park restaurants, and I noticed that every time we go to any of them, CNN is on their TVs. I asked about this and was told that it is corporate policy that only certain channels, including Food Network, CNN and local news stations, are permitted to be playing on TVs in their restaurants.

It occurred to me that if I was a liberal, progressive leftist, the first thing I would probably want to do is get on the phone with George Soros and order up several busloads of paid, professional protesters (rioters) to come and terrorize some people, smash some windows and burn some cars until the Eat'n Park corporation promised to never again show the channel I don't like on any of their TVs. As it is however, my wife and I just ask for a seat where we can't see or hear the TV, have our meal and be on our way.

This is a pretty good illustration, I believe, of left vs. right mentality, behavior and tendencies in our country these days. And the “left” is supposed to be the peace-loving, tolerant, accepting and nonjudgmental ones? Yeah, right.

Bob McBride

West Deer