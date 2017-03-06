Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Protesters, earn rights

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

For the most part, I try to mind my own business, but to all of these college students, “snowflakes,” liberals and the rest of the people protesting: If you are a citizen of the United States, Trump is your president. If you don't like it, you have the right to leave. I am retired, so if you need a ride to the border, you buy the gas and I have the time to take you there.

As for the rights you are protesting for, you should have to earn them. Bring back the draft with no exemptions, two years mandatory. Then you'll earn the right to protest. That should not give you the right to burn, step on or destroy the American flag. That should be a federal offense.

If you break the law by protesting, you should be fined and thrown in jail. That includes blocking traffic and destroying property, and it should give you a criminal record.

If you have the right to desecrate the American flag, I should have the right to stop you. I am a Vietnam veteran and proud American. So I earned it.

Edward Hilty

West Leechburg

