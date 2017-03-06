Better location for Ten Commandments anyway
Updated 1 hour ago
I am writing to thank self-proclaimed atheist Marie Schaub and her daughter for the lawsuit to remove the Ten Commandments monument from the Valley High School campus ( “Valley High 10 Commandments monument to find new home at Catholic school” ). It just goes to show you how God moves in mysterious ways.
I have heard that there are people who went to Valley all their school years and never noticed the monument. This young woman and her unbelieving group became an instrument unto the lord. They brought more attention and light to the Ten Commandments in their lawsuit than the monument did in all its 50-plus years. So for that, I applaud you. You may have won your objective, but in the long run, I believe you have lost the war.
Now the monument will be in an even more visible spot and people who were not aware of it will take notice. Thank you. “How great thou art, oh Lord, how great thou art.”
Midge Eckenrod
Brackenridge