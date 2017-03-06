Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Better location for Ten Commandments anyway

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

I am writing to thank self-proclaimed atheist Marie Schaub and her daughter for the lawsuit to remove the Ten Commandments monument from the Valley High School campus ( “Valley High 10 Commandments monument to find new home at Catholic school” ). It just goes to show you how God moves in mysterious ways.

I have heard that there are people who went to Valley all their school years and never noticed the monument. This young woman and her unbelieving group became an instrument unto the lord. They brought more attention and light to the Ten Commandments in their lawsuit than the monument did in all its 50-plus years. So for that, I applaud you. You may have won your objective, but in the long run, I believe you have lost the war.

Now the monument will be in an even more visible spot and people who were not aware of it will take notice. Thank you. “How great thou art, oh Lord, how great thou art.”

Midge Eckenrod

Brackenridge

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.