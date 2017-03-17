Insights from a 'deplorable'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I am a “deplorable” and these random thoughts are not politically correct.

These protesters have too much time on their hands. How about a reality check: reinstate the draft. They can even take their binkies

On Trump's tax returns: I don't care; suck it up. He is our president and will be for the next four years.

This is the first time I ever voted and I just turned 70. I served my time in southeast Asia, and it was an eye-opening experience. Over there and getting back home through different airports, I was called a baby killer. I was a truck mechanic; I never had to kill anyone, thank goodness. I do respect the ones who did. Now, everyone coming home is a hero. How times change.

Thanks, Obama; now, when I go to a public bathroom, I go in the stall and lock the door.

I think Hillary Clinton's downfall was not getting Oprah Winfrey for a running mate. After a few months in, Oprah's minions would have anointed her queen to rule forevermore.

Obama wanted to be king and was to some, I guess. I loved how he tried to slip in an 18 percent raise for all living presidents. They have lifelong benefits so they can keep up a certain image. I thought they were all millionaires to begin with. And here I am with a zero raise in Social Security. I guess I have to wait until next year to order that new car.

I have a mission: Make America great again. Hey, give him a chance for four years, then you can judge.

I wonder why Barbra Streisand never left the country. Maybe her private jet needed maintenance.

Emil Lauschus

South Buffalo