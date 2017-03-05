Shale drilling concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Marcellus gravy train has arrived in Upper Burrell, and leaseholders hoping to make a killing are salivating.

This is happening in spite of studies showing the negative impacts of unconventional gas drilling (fracking) on the health, safety and property values of residents.

Moreover, township officials have shamefully collaborated in this scheme, daring not to make a move without consulting their gas masters. Rapacity abounds.

The belief that one can do whatever with his land is fallacious, for the courts have ruled that no individual has a right to use his property to create a nuisance or harm to his neighbor. And there is no doubt Marcellus drilling will do just that and make neighboring property owners victims of the Marcellus marauders, altering the character of neighborhoods forever.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court called Marcellus drilling a “heavy industrial” process, producing “a detrimental effect on the environment, on the people, their children, and future generations.” Studies reinforce the court's conclusions, finding cases of birth abnormalities, respiratory and heart problems, and cancers from the carcinogen fluids used in fracking.

When citizens built their homes, their “expectations” did not include living next to the industrial and polluting likes of unconventional gas drilling. Moreover, said the court, no law permits suspending constitutional requirements for economic gains.

So the sinful rape of the land begins. Greed, says Pope Francis, corrupts the beauty of God's creation while “harm done to the environment … is harm done to all humanity. God forgives, creation does not.” This, sadly, many township residents fail to grasp.

Ron Slabe

Upper Burrell