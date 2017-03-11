Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Seek truth in political rhetoric

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Every month we can count on being “treated” to a one-sided Kathy Bollinger letter filled with alternate truths and Republican rhetoric ( “Liberal media double standard?” ). Facts don't matter to her as long as she can blame all the ills of the world on Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.

She stated that there is no proof that the Russians leaked Clinton's emails — the liberal news media made the statement and then it became true. What? I'm begging you, please, read many newspapers, watch a multitude of news stations (other than Fox) and use Google as a research tool. The truth will set you free.

Let's talk about double standards. Were you upset with Trump when he stated for eight years that Barack Obama didn't have the right to be president because he wasn't born in this country? Did it bother you when he said he had proof, yet he never disclosed it? Then he admitted that Obama was indeed born in Hawaii (you know, our 50th state).

The moles in the White House aren't leftovers from the Obama administration — did you ever stop to think that maybe they are staff members who are not pleased with Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus or Stephen Miller being the mouthpieces for the administration?

And if the media/press are so “pro liberal,” then why would this newspaper print your letters monthly?

I beg of you, please spare us — the educated, well-read, broad-minded citizens of this country — your alternate truths.

Adrienne Sempr-Capaccio

West Deer

