Disappointed in Ten Commandments decision

Regarding the article, “Ten Commandments to be removed from Valley High School in New Kensington” : Would Marie Schaub and her Freedom From Religion Foundation activist please show me in the Constitution a “separation of church and state” clause? It's not in there.

Let me give Schaub a little history. When Thomas Jefferson became president, he started working on the public school system. Do you know what was used for reading instruction? The bible.

Do you know that in the Supreme Court chamber, there is a sculpture of Moses and the Ten Commandments?

Our foundation of law is based on the Ten Commandments. Should all laws concerning murder, perjury and stealing be thrown out of court? Perhaps we should legalize these sins since they came out of the Bible.

I'm disappointed in the New Kensington-Arnold School District's decision to move the monument. This should go to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

The monument was meant to promote the 1956 movie “The Ten Commandments,” not to promote religion. Perhaps the school should be moved instead.

Meanwhile, all Christians should pray for Schaub and the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Churches in the Alle-Kiski Valley should put “Pray for Marie Schaub” on their signs. We have no greater weapon.

Mark Sarver

Harrison