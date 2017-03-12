Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Disappointed in Ten Commandments decision

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Regarding the article, “Ten Commandments to be removed from Valley High School in New Kensington” : Would Marie Schaub and her Freedom From Religion Foundation activist please show me in the Constitution a “separation of church and state” clause? It's not in there.

Let me give Schaub a little history. When Thomas Jefferson became president, he started working on the public school system. Do you know what was used for reading instruction? The bible.

Do you know that in the Supreme Court chamber, there is a sculpture of Moses and the Ten Commandments?

Our foundation of law is based on the Ten Commandments. Should all laws concerning murder, perjury and stealing be thrown out of court? Perhaps we should legalize these sins since they came out of the Bible.

I'm disappointed in the New Kensington-Arnold School District's decision to move the monument. This should go to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

The monument was meant to promote the 1956 movie “The Ten Commandments,” not to promote religion. Perhaps the school should be moved instead.

Meanwhile, all Christians should pray for Schaub and the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Churches in the Alle-Kiski Valley should put “Pray for Marie Schaub” on their signs. We have no greater weapon.

Mark Sarver

Harrison

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.