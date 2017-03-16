Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Advice for student protesters

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Wow, what a chance you college people (I don't want to call you “kids” — that means you have temper tantrums and destroy things) have to show the Trump administration how wrong it is on immigration.

Now is your chance to take in an immigrant family from one of those countries that want to destroy our country. Call the government and tell it you want to take in a family and pay for their medical bills, clothing and education. Tell the government you want to give them the money you receive from the government to go to school. Stand up for what you believe in. Don't just use words, use action.

Forget about the homeless people and orphans in our country; they should be able to take care of themselves. Forget about the homeless veteran who protected your right to stand up and say the things you say and burn our country's flag.

Since you're in college, there is room at your parents' houses. If your parents refuse to take in a family, get your friends and protest in front of their houses, even if you have to resort to being kids and destroying their houses and belongings.

I haven't seen this kind of protesting since I was in Vietnam. Instead of going to war for my country, I should have gone with the Clintons to Russia and learned about liberal socialism or communism, then came back to become a politician.

Ron DeMarino

Hempfield

