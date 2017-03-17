Undermining Trump I
I put great stock in watching Lou Dobbs on Fox Business to keep politically current. Ever since learning from his show of President Obama's “shadow government,” I've been livid, and I mean livid, as should be all taxpayers who support President Trump.
Who knows what evil lurks in the minds of the “shadow government”? The “shadow Obama” knows. For it's the “shadow government” and Obama's liaison with other hostile and subversive organizations, like Indivisible and Organizing for Action, groups of professionally trained agitators, that fosters defiant dissidence and obstruction to Trump and his steadfast endeavors for the good of America.
Call it what you want — sedition, subversion, anarchy, obstruction, belligerency, treason, etc. — and you can bet on financier George Soros playing a dirty hand in it. This organized dissension should be halted by the attorney general before this vile cancer, nourished by the liberal media and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spreads to create more dissent and division.
What really riles me, and should rile others, are the taxes paying for the pension and Secret Service protection of a “shadow government's” spiteful rebel dedicated to obstructing the president I voted for.
Clay Stover
West Newton