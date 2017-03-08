Not in residential areas

With an improving economic climate for natural gas pricing, Pennsylvania citizens will soon be confronted with an increase in Marcellus shale gas drilling. They also will be dealing with all the negative ramifications associated with the fracking process — dangerous health consequences, contaminated air and water, and plummeting home values for those living anywhere near such wells.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will soon hear arguments in Gorsline v. Board of Supervisors of Fairfield Township . The court's decision could determine whether unconventional shale drilling will be allowed in areas that are zoned residential/agricultural.

In Robinson Township v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania , the court ruled that unconventional shale gas drilling is a “heavy industrial” process. It is argued, therefore, that such activity belongs solely in an industrial zone and not within areas zoned otherwise, especially within or near residential areas.

When building my home in a rural yet residential area, I never intended to live near heavy industrial activity such as Marcellus drilling. Unconventional gas drilling is not an in-and-out process, but one lasting for years.

As the court ruled in Robinson , people living in such areas have “expectations” of living in a peaceful and quiet environment. Unconventional drilling obliterates those expectations, since it is land use completely incompatible with existing uses.

I pray that the court will definitively rule for the homeowners who want such expectations fulfilled. There are plenty of other areas where gas drilling can occur without encroaching on people's quality of life.

Ron Slabe

Upper Burrell