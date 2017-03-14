What Dems stand for

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thinking about becoming a Democrat (liberal, progressive)? Then you should know what they stand for today:

1. The Constitution is irrelevant. Even though it is acknowledged as one of history's greatest documents, it conflicts with certain doctrine.

2. The end justifies the means.

3. The police, who risk their lives daily, are the “bad guys.” And evil groups like Black Lives Matter that preach division and hate are the “good guys.”

4. You must ignore the slaughter of innocents and then make up some irrational reason to justify it.

5. It's fine for the media, who are supposed to be the watchdogs over government (liberty's last bastion), to violate their First Amendment responsibilities if their distortions suit your purposes.

6. People with opposing views must be shouted down and if necessary, physically accosted.

7. You will ignore the truth in favor of “group-think.”

8. You will put party ahead of country, even though it's equivalent to being on the Titanic: If the boat sinks, it really doesn't matter where you are on the boat.

9. In the process, you will lose your individuality, your honor and ultimately your freedom. And not know how or why.

Harvey Bower

Mt. Lebanon