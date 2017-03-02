Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Lance: To a dogfight. Looks like Arnold politicians can't seem to agree on whether a police dog is a good thing for the city — even if someone else pays for it. Once again the city council is squabbling with the mayor over a donation for a police dog. The city recently received a $10,000 grant for a dog from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. But it looks like the city will give back the money because councilors were surprised by it and some don't think a police dog is necessary. Last year the council turned down $40,000 in private donations for a police dog.

Councilman Dave Horvat agrees that a dog would be a plus as a crime-fighting tool but he and his colleagues don't support one. He says the issue is money and spending priorities. We say the issue is misplaced priorities. Public safety and the police should come first. A police dog should be a no-brainer when there is private money to help defray the costs.

Laurel: To making scofflaws pay: Leechburg is owed $172,000 in delinquent property taxes by a group of 17 landlords. Among them is a Leechburg Area School Board member. These landlords are using their properties to generate revenue for themselves but are robbing the borough by not paying taxes. The borough quite rightfully is making sure they pay up by taking them to court and imposing other sanctions. It's unfair to the dozens of other landlords — and all property owners in the borough — who are doing the right thing. When the borough loses revenue, everyone loses. The money it collects in property taxes pays for services for all of its residents — tenants included. Delinquent landlords are a burden. Pay up or face the law.