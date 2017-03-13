Bad for gun rights
Feb. 21's 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision upholding Maryland's ban on so-called “assault rifles” or “assault weapons” is strange, as an “assault weapon” is ANYTHING that one person attacks another person with, while “assault rifle” is a specific military/technical term referring to a selective-fire-capable weapon, usually of rifle configuration, chambered for intermediate cartridges. Under the National Firearms Act of 1934, real assault rifles were much restricted, generally unavailable to the private citizen. Additionally, several other states deny these firearms to the private citizen.
Commercial versions of the AK-47 and AR-15 rifles are widely available throughout this country. They are simply semiautomatic rifles, the appearance of which upsets some people. M-16 rifles, the current service rifles, being selective-fire-capable, aren't simply semiautomatics. Winchester and Remington first offered semiautomatic rifles more than 100 years ago.
The 4th Circuit ruling, one that sorely impacts Americans' constitutional and civil rights, is a poor thing. While the Supreme Court might overturn this ruling, significant damage to the basic civil and constitutional rights of the citizenry might well be done while we wait. It is necessary to quickly overturn this misguided ruling. Congress can so act, and it should — quickly, too.
Alan Schultz
McCandless