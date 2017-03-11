A charge beyond the pale
Nowhere in Joseph Sabino Mistick's column “Unleashing demons of hate” is Donald Trump referred to as “president,” which illustrates a degree of Mistick's own bias and bigotry. I recall President Trump campaigning on making America great again, lowering regulations, increasing defense spending, changing or eliminating the Affordable Care Act, controlling immigration and putting America's interests first with regard to foreign policy. All of which Trump is moving forward.
Are mistakes being made? Absolutely. But find a CEO or president who doesn't make mistakes. All presidents make mistakes, including Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama. To charge Trump with running “on a platform based on bigotry, intolerance and hatred” is beyond the pale.
To blame Trump for the hatred that exists in the world is lunacy. Trump can't make people hate. People hate because they're consumed with evil. Yes, there is evil in this world. Trump is neither the perpetrator nor the purveyor of evil. Let's all strive to shine light on the darkness and help to bring joy to the world.
Tim McGuire
Hempfield