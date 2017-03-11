Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

A charge beyond the pale

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Nowhere in Joseph Sabino Mistick's column “Unleashing demons of hate” is Donald Trump referred to as “president,” which illustrates a degree of Mistick's own bias and bigotry. I recall President Trump campaigning on making America great again, lowering regulations, increasing defense spending, changing or eliminating the Affordable Care Act, controlling immigration and putting America's interests first with regard to foreign policy. All of which Trump is moving forward.

Are mistakes being made? Absolutely. But find a CEO or president who doesn't make mistakes. All presidents make mistakes, including Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama. To charge Trump with running “on a platform based on bigotry, intolerance and hatred” is beyond the pale.

To blame Trump for the hatred that exists in the world is lunacy. Trump can't make people hate. People hate because they're consumed with evil. Yes, there is evil in this world. Trump is neither the perpetrator nor the purveyor of evil. Let's all strive to shine light on the darkness and help to bring joy to the world.

Tim McGuire

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.