Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Humane at last

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

I was happy to learn that North Huntingdon Township officials are finally contracting a professional wildlife management company that will work to move the geese from Indian Lake Park using an effective and humane program ( “North Huntingdon uses wildlife game control contractor for geese patrol” ). Unfortunately, this comes after years of ineffective hunts where hunters often outnumbered the geese and many geese suffered slow and agonizing deaths.

For years, opponents of the goose hunts, including myself, asked North Huntingdon officials to use a program similar to that of Crespo's Wildlife Management Solutions. We were told it was too expensive and doesn't work.

Fortunately, township officials have reversed their position and will be dealing with what is largely a nonexistent goose problem in a humane way. For that, I say, “Thank you.”

Chad Raith

Jeannette

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.