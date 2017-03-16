Putin's best years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I'm getting an ironic kick out of the Dems going berserk on this Russian thing. Where exactly were they for eight years?

Let's review: President “Oblame-o” sent Hillary Rodham Corruption out to cozy up to Putin — the famous plastic “reset” button. Then Oblame-o told then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, quietly and sneakily whispering without realizing some microphones picked it up, to tell Putin he'd have more flexibility after the 2012 election.

Then Oblame-o allowed Russia back into the Middle East as a huge player when he sprinted away from his Syrian “red line” faster than Usain Bolt — after decades of Russia being a bit player.

Then Oblame-o stood by as Russia took Crimea and a huge amount of Ukraine, and bombed the hell out of the Syrian citizenry.

And then Oblame-o sat on all the Russian election chicanery because he assumed Corruption would win and he didn't want to muddy the waters.

One could almost argue that Oblame-o and Vladdy Pooty were besties. Because under Oblame-o's “stewardship,” Putin never had a better eight years.

James F. Cataldi

Moon