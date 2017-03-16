Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Putin's best years

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

I'm getting an ironic kick out of the Dems going berserk on this Russian thing. Where exactly were they for eight years?

Let's review: President “Oblame-o” sent Hillary Rodham Corruption out to cozy up to Putin — the famous plastic “reset” button. Then Oblame-o told then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, quietly and sneakily whispering without realizing some microphones picked it up, to tell Putin he'd have more flexibility after the 2012 election.

Then Oblame-o allowed Russia back into the Middle East as a huge player when he sprinted away from his Syrian “red line” faster than Usain Bolt — after decades of Russia being a bit player.

Then Oblame-o stood by as Russia took Crimea and a huge amount of Ukraine, and bombed the hell out of the Syrian citizenry.

And then Oblame-o sat on all the Russian election chicanery because he assumed Corruption would win and he didn't want to muddy the waters.

One could almost argue that Oblame-o and Vladdy Pooty were besties. Because under Oblame-o's “stewardship,” Putin never had a better eight years.

James F. Cataldi

Moon

