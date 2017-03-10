Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Ignored by Murphy

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

I am the founder of “Mondays with Murphy.”

It began with a desperate letter. I have corrected truncus arteriosus, a congenital heart defect. I have had four open-heart surgeries, and I personally know families who risk going bankrupt should U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy join in the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a replacement for it.

I got a standard, heartless letter back.

I organized some people and requested a meeting. We were ignored.

We have been requesting meetings. We are told to fill out the form on his website and email it to the office. When we call, we are directed to the office in Washington.

In response to the Tribune-Review's request for a statement, spokeswoman Carly Atchison said, “Congressman Murphy thanks the veterans, seniors and all those in need of constituent services for their patience while these ongoing disruptions at his district offices continue” ( “Demonstrators in Greensburg demand meeting with Congressman Tim Murphy” ).

I am outraged by this statement. If the congressman had bothered to listen to all of his constituents, he would know that we had both seniors and veterans asking to speak with him. They were ignored. In fact, Murphy's office has called them “security concerns.”

For the congressman to hide behind seniors and veterans because he is too afraid to face his constituents is shameful. We deserve better than Congressman Tim Murphy.

Lynne Hughes

Mt. Lebanon

