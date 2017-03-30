Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Freedom carries responsibilities

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Like many who responded to your invitation to submit letters ( “Readers sound off about Trump's relationship with the media” ), I believe various media outlets have acted in lock-step to portray President Trump as a fool and a liar. We've all grown accustomed to Republican presidents being treated this way (Reagan was an “amiable dunce,” Bush 1 was an out-of-touch elitist, Bush 2 was a dangerous warmonger). The last time the press viewed a Democrat in anything but messianic terms was when Jimmy Carter was running the country into the ground.

While I agree with many of your readers that a free and independent press is crucial to our survival as a free people, I submit that freedom carries responsibilities. Free people have an obligation to inform themselves in order to accurately fulfill their civic duties. Members of a free press are obligated to hold themselves accountable to convey the complete facts — without distortion by personal bias. Our press has abdicated its responsibility, while demanding all the louder its rights.

Trump's tweets (which are immune from biased revision) infuriate the press, as does his habit of questioning their honesty. He isn't playing the game on their terms. He is the first Republican to demand that the press either cover him even-handedly or give him the same lick-spittle coverage they routinely provide to Democrats.

This is considered unreasonable.

I would ask one simple question: Does the media's right to free speech mean that the president must surrender his own right to speak his mind? It might be interesting to gather people's opinions on that.

Gary Campbell

Forest Hills

