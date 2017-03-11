Risking stagnation
Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed natural gas severance tax will hurt our state economy and people need to understand what is at stake. A severance tax will have long-term effects on our state economy and local communities.
The industry now pays an impact fee that has provided more than $1 billion since 2012 to all 67 counties and local communities throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, the oil and gas industry has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in other state taxes, according to the Department of Revenue.
The impact fee works, providing for local community needs. A severance tax would risk needed and relied-upon impact-fee dollars going directly to local communities. It would put money in the hands of state politicians, not the townships and counties that depend on energy tax revenue.
The industry provides us with a lot of benefits — jobs, economic stimulus and American-made energy for Pennsylvania families and businesses. Increased taxes will stagnate the industry, and the downstream impact will be significant.
The severance tax is not the way to go. Join me in opposing a severance tax.
Carla Yacoviello
Frankfort Springs