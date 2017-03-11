Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Risking stagnation

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed natural gas severance tax will hurt our state economy and people need to understand what is at stake. A severance tax will have long-term effects on our state economy and local communities.

The industry now pays an impact fee that has provided more than $1 billion since 2012 to all 67 counties and local communities throughout Pennsylvania. In addition, the oil and gas industry has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in other state taxes, according to the Department of Revenue.

The impact fee works, providing for local community needs. A severance tax would risk needed and relied-upon impact-fee dollars going directly to local communities. It would put money in the hands of state politicians, not the townships and counties that depend on energy tax revenue.

The industry provides us with a lot of benefits — jobs, economic stimulus and American-made energy for Pennsylvania families and businesses. Increased taxes will stagnate the industry, and the downstream impact will be significant.

The severance tax is not the way to go. Join me in opposing a severance tax.

Carla Yacoviello

Frankfort Springs

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.