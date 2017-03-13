Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Bad for local families

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Public school supporters worry that Pennsylvania public schools will suffer under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ( “Public school advocates worried about Trump's Education pick” ).

With the help of some in Congress, DeVos has now taken aim at the nation's public schools, which serve nine out of 10 of our children.

House Resolution 610, introduced in Congress in January, replaces how federal taxpayer dollars are now allotted with “school choice” vouchers. If a bill like this is enacted, the new law would siphon federal dollars from public to private schools and homeschooling, also eliminating federal support for high-need students, preschool programs and school accountability.

Would such a law benefit Westmoreland and Somerset county children? As a strong believer in public schools, I think not.

A voucher system won't meet local needs, because in our counties' small communities, there are simply too few schools to choose from (see Pennsylvania Department of Education private school data by county). Furthermore, subtracting dollars from Westmoreland and Somerset counties' already strapped public schools will likely weaken their community roles and cause other harm.

Conclusion: Local families will be worse off if a bill like this becomes law. It's time to tell our members of Congress that public dollars should go to public schools.

Karen Calhoun

Jenner

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.