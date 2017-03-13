Bad for local families

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Public school supporters worry that Pennsylvania public schools will suffer under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos ( “Public school advocates worried about Trump's Education pick” ).

With the help of some in Congress, DeVos has now taken aim at the nation's public schools, which serve nine out of 10 of our children.

House Resolution 610, introduced in Congress in January, replaces how federal taxpayer dollars are now allotted with “school choice” vouchers. If a bill like this is enacted, the new law would siphon federal dollars from public to private schools and homeschooling, also eliminating federal support for high-need students, preschool programs and school accountability.

Would such a law benefit Westmoreland and Somerset county children? As a strong believer in public schools, I think not.

A voucher system won't meet local needs, because in our counties' small communities, there are simply too few schools to choose from (see Pennsylvania Department of Education private school data by county). Furthermore, subtracting dollars from Westmoreland and Somerset counties' already strapped public schools will likely weaken their community roles and cause other harm.

Conclusion: Local families will be worse off if a bill like this becomes law. It's time to tell our members of Congress that public dollars should go to public schools.

Karen Calhoun

Jenner